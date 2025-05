Released Israeli hostage Edan Alexander will meet US President Donald Trump in Qatar if he wishes and his medical condition allows it, his family told YNet Monday evening ahead of his release from Hamas captivity.

"I’m very happy he’ll meet Trump, who made every effort and is a good emissary of the Holy One, blessed be He. Thank God the administration cared about him," Alexander's grandmother, Varda Ben Baruch, said, according to YNet.

This is a developing story.