Netanyahu: 'Edan Alexander released because of IDF pressure, US diplomatic efforts'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 12, 2025 20:31
In a video statement Monday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed home the released hostage Edan Alexander, saying his release was the result of IDF military pressure and US diplomatic efforts.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Edan Alexander's release in a Monday statement on May 12, 2025.

"Trump told me: ‘I am committed to Israel. I am committed to continuing to work with you in close cooperation' to achieve all our war objectives: to free all the hostages and to defeat Hamas," he said.

"These things go hand in hand. They are interconnected."

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir noted the military's excitement at the prospect of an IDF soldier coming home. 

"We are emotional and grateful for the return of Edan, an IDF soldier, home," an IDF handout statement read. "That said, we do not forget our commitment to bring back the 58 hostages still held by Hamas—they remain constantly in our thoughts. We will continue to use all means at our disposal to bring them home."



