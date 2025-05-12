'Our lives are worth less': Kibbutz Nir Oz pushes back against Israeli gov't

Kibbutz Nir Oz said that it's hard to ignore the message received by Israelis and the entire world that their lives are worthless following the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander in a statement on Monday evening.

"At the same time, it is hard to ignore the harsh message received today by the citizens of the State of Israel — and conveyed to the entire world: our lives are worth less. A hostage with an American passport is given priority, while the other 58 hostages are left behind — including 14 members of the Nir Oz community, and the anxiety for their fate is greater than ever."

"The Nir Oz community is deeply moved by the release of Edan Alexander after 584 days in captivity. We embrace his family, the community of Hatzor, and the Jewish community in the United States. Every hostage who returns is a great light in the darkness we are in," the statement read.