US military replaces B-2 bombers that were sent amid Middle East tensions

The US military is replacing its B-2 bombers with another type of bomber at a base in the Indo-Pacific that was seen as being in an ideal location to operate in the Middle East, US officials told Reuters on Monday.

The Pentagon deployed as many as six B-2 bombers in March to a US-British military base on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, amid a US bombing campaign in Yemen and mounting tensions with Iran.

Experts say that this had put the B-2s, which have stealth technology and are equipped to carry the heaviest US bombs and nuclear weapons, in a position to operate in the Middle East.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the B-2 bombers were being replaced by B-52 bombers. The Pentagon said it did not comment on force posture adjustments as a matter of policy.