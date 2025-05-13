Jerusalem Post
Thai foreign worker arrested over suspicion of stabbing another foreign worker

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Police arrested a foreign worker from Thailand on suspicion of stabbing another foreign worker in an orchard near Kibbutz Eilon, the police stated on Tuesday. 

Police officers from the Nahariya station opened an investigation after receiving a report of the stabbing incident. The victim, a 44-year-old foreign worker, was evacuated and was described as in serious condition, with police saying that he was sedated and on a ventilator. 

Police said that following an initial investigation, the suspect, a 33-year-old foreign worker from Thailand, was identified and arrested for questioning. According to suspicions, the stabbing stemmed from a dispute between the two related to their work in the orchards. 

