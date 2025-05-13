UK Conservative lawmaker Spencer charged with sexual assault

British lawmaker Patrick Spencer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault relating to two women, London's Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

Spencer, 37, was charged following an investigation into two alleged incidents at central London's Groucho Club in 2023. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 16.

Spencer, who belonged to the opposition Conservative Party, was elected in last year's general election to represent the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich seat in eastern England.

The party said it had suspended Spencer with immediate effect and he would no longer represent the Conservatives in parliament.