US imposes sanctions on network sending Iranian oil to China

By REUTERS

The US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a shipping network it says has sent millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China, the State Department said, days after Iran and US negotiators concluded a fourth round of nuclear talks in Oman.

The sale of the oil helped fund Iranian weapons and attacks by the Houthi militant group on shipping in the Red Sea, the US Navy and Israel, it said. The network facilitated the shipment of oil worth billions of dollars to China on behalf of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff and its front company, Sepehr Energy, it said.

Trump hopes new government will stabilize Syria
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 06:44 PM
Edan Alexander writes 'home sweet home' on Instagram after release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 06:16 PM
Health Ministry tells Israelis to limit activities due to air pollution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 05:35 PM
Trump to say hello to Syrian President Sharaa on Wednesday
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 05:30 PM
UK Conservative lawmaker Spencer charged with sexual assault
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 04:57 PM
Yemen's Sanaa airport to resume operations on Wednesday, official says
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 04:21 PM
Thai foreign worker arrested over stabbing another foreign worker
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 04:14 PM
Navy arrests suspect that crossed into Eilat maritime border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 01:02 PM
US official Boehler sees better chance for hostage release in Gaza
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 12:30 PM
Netanyahu speaks with released hostage Edan Alexander
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/13/2025 10:39 AM
Pakistan army says 51 killed in military conflict with India
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 09:55 AM
Edan Alexander will not fly to Qatar due to medical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 09:40 AM
Gideon Sa'ar lands in Tokyo in first Israeli FM visit in 15 years
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 09:00 AM
British tourist belonging to Israel boycott org. deported from Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 08:51 AM
Rubio discusses way forward on Ukraine ceasefire with Europeans
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 04:07 AM