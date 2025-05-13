IDF issues evacuation warning for Jabalya, surrounding areas in Gaza Strip

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee warned residents of Jabalya and the surrounding areas in the Gaza Strip to evacuate for their own safety to the "known shelters in Gaza City," on Tuesday night.

"This is a final warning before the [IDF] attack. The IDF will attack with great force every area from which rockets are launched," Adraee wrote on X/Twitter.

"Terrorist organizations, primarily Hamas, bear full responsibility for the displacement and suffering of civilians," he added.

#عاجل ‼️ إلى جميع سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في بلدية جباليا، معسكر جباليا وأحياء تل الزعتر، الشيخ زايد، النور، السلام والروضةهذا انذار مسبق وأخير قبل الهجوم!⭕️سيهاجم جيش الدفاع بقوة شديدة كل منطقة يتم إطلاق قذائف صاروخية منها. ⭕️تتحمل المنظمات الارهابية وفي مقدمتها حماس… pic.twitter.com/ZPlJg1kZ8L — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 13, 2025

This follows Gazan terrorist groups launching rockets into south Israel earlier on Thursday.