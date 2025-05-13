Jerusalem Post
IDF issues evacuation warning for Jabalya, surrounding areas in Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee warned residents of Jabalya and the surrounding areas in the Gaza Strip to evacuate for their own safety to the "known shelters in Gaza City," on Tuesday night.

"This is a final warning before the [IDF] attack. The IDF will attack with great force every area from which rockets are launched," Adraee wrote on X/Twitter.

"Terrorist organizations, primarily Hamas, bear full responsibility for the displacement and suffering of civilians," he added.

This follows Gazan terrorist groups launching rockets into south Israel earlier on Thursday.



