UN aid chief slams Israel's Gaza aid plan as 'cynical sideshow'

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 13, 2025 23:15

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher on Tuesday slammed a plan by Israel for the distribution of aid in the Gaza Strip as a "cynical sideshow, a deliberate distraction, a fig leaf for further violence and displacement."

He told the UN Security Council that no food, medicine, water, or tents have entered Gaza for more than 10 weeks.

"We can save hundreds of thousands of survivors. We have rigorous mechanisms to ensure our aid gets to civilians and not to Hamas, but Israel denies us access, placing the objective of depopulating Gaza before the lives of civilians," said Fletcher.



