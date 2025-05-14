US direct talks with Hamas 'avoids misunderstandings in negotiations,' State Dept. rep. says

The US being in direct contact with Hamas helps prevent misunderstandings in the negotiations between the two, KAN reported on Wednesday, citing Michael Mitchell, a regional spokesman for the US State Department, as saying in an interview with Qatari state-owned media Al Jazeera.

Mitchell added that the direct communication makes it easier to understand whether Hamas is serious about any issue during negotiations, and stressed that there is a strong possibility that the US will continue on this path to assist in releasing the remaining 58 hostages, which include the bodies of four Americans.