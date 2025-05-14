Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US direct talks with Hamas 'avoids misunderstandings in negotiations,' State Dept. rep. says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The US being in direct contact with Hamas helps prevent misunderstandings in the negotiations between the two, KAN reported on Wednesday, citing Michael Mitchell, a regional spokesman for the US State Department, as saying in an interview with Qatari state-owned media Al Jazeera. 

Mitchell added that the direct communication makes it easier to understand whether Hamas is serious about any issue during negotiations, and stressed that there is a strong possibility that the US will continue on this path to assist in releasing the remaining 58 hostages, which include the bodies of four Americans.

IDF strikes vehicle north of Litani River in southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 08:54 AM
Yisrael Beytenu MK says those who refuse to enlist in IDF shouldn't vote
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 08:44 AM
Brazil's President Lula: 'Hope Trump will end genocide in Gaza'
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 05:31 AM
China's deputy fm meets Pakistan ambassador discuss India tensions
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 05:13 AM
Trump says he could see himself dealing directly with China's Xi
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 04:55 AM
Israel's eToro seeks to raise up to $620 million in upsized US IPO
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 02:24 AM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off coast of Jalisco, Mexico, EMSC says
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 12:12 AM
IDF destroys Hamas terror tunnel infrastructure beneath Gaza hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 11:42 PM
Iran to meet European powers May 16 to discuss nuclear issue
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 11:24 PM
Emmanuel Macron: What Netanyahu is doing in Gaza is 'shameful'
By MAARIV , REUTERS
05/13/2025 11:22 PM
UN aid chief slams Israel's Gaza aid plan as 'cynical sideshow'
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 11:14 PM
IDF issues evacuation warning for Jabalya, surrounding areas in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 11:10 PM
Edan Alexander writes 'home sweet home' on Instagram after release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 06:16 PM
US imposes sanctions on network sending Iranian oil to China
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 06:16 PM
Health Ministry tells Israelis to limit activities due to air pollution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 05:35 PM