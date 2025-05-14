Yisrael Beytenu MK Sharon Nir: 'Those who don't enlist in IDF shouldn't vote in elections'

Yisrael Beytenu MK Sharon Nir attacked the draft exemption law, stating that "anyone who doesn't enlist in the IDF should not vote in elections," Army Radio reported early Wednesday morning.

"Failure to enlist is a crime, a new social standard needs to be established since October 7 - those who do not enlist should not be entitled to any economic benefits."

The Army Radio report comes a day after Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara said that the IDF must issue draft notices to all eligible men, including those in the ultra-Orthodox (haredi) community.

Sarah Ben-Nun contributed to this report.