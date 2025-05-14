Jerusalem Post
Proposed coalition bill would require live broadcast of all High Court hearings - KAN

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A new bill proposed by the coalition will require the live broadcast of all hearings in the High Court of Justice, which are not held behind closed doors, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported Wednesday morning.

The implementation of the bill would allow the president of the High Court to block a broadcast, but only in exceptional circumstances, and the president would have to disclose his reasoning for blocking the broadcast.

The bill was proposed by Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kreuzer. Justice Minister Yariv Levin has noted his support for the bill, the KAN report added.

