Anti-Israel protesters attempt to break into Gideon Sa'ar's press conference in Japan

By AMICHAI STEIN
MAY 14, 2025

Anti-Israel protesters demonstrated against Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar's visit to Japan and attempted to break into a press conference in the country on Wednesday.

Sa'ar landed in Tokyo on Tuesday, where he met with his Japanese counterpart in what is the first visit to Japan by an Israeli Foreign Minister in 15 years.

This is a developing story.

