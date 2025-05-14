Trump says looking at normalizing relations with Syrian President Sharaa during meeting in Riyadh

US President Donald Trump says he is looking to normalize relations with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa during his meeting with him ahead of the GCC summit in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Trump's announcement comes one day after stating that the US was lifting sanctions on Syria.

Trump urged Sharaa to sign the Abraham Accords with Israel and said that he has "a tremendous opportunity to do something historic in his country," according to an official statement by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Trump also urged Sharaa to "tell all foreign terrorists to leave Syria, deport Palestinian terrorists, help the US to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, and assume responsibility for ISIS detention centers in the northeastern parts of the country."

Shaara affirmed his commitment to the 1974 disengagement with Israel, the White House statement continued, recognized the opportunities of Iranians leaving Syria, and expressed interest in joint US-Syrian efforts in combating terrorism and eliminating chemical weapons.

Sources told The Jerusalem Post that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also present in the meeting, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined by video conference. Erdogan and the Saudi Crown Prince praised Trump for lifting the sanctions on Syria, Leavitt said. US President Donald Trump speaks at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in front of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 14, 2025. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

The US president had agreed to say hello to the interim Syrian president, who was at the Saudi capital for meetings with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Trump's business deals in the Middle East

Trump's first day of a four-day swing through the Gulf region was marked by lavish ceremony and business deals, including a $600 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia to invest in the US and $142 billion in US arms sales to the kingdom.

Later on Wednesday, Trump will fly to the Qatari capital Doha, where he will participate in a state visit with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and other officials. Qatar, a key US ally, is expected to announce hundreds of billions of dollars in investments in the US.

US ally Israel has opposed sanctions relief for Syria, but Trump on Tuesday said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Erdogan, who are both close to the US president, encouraged him to make the move.