Low-cost airline Israel flight suspensions return after Houthi attack

Ryanair has extended its flight suspension to Israel until June 3, canceling tens of thousands of tickets, due to ongoing security concerns following the Houthi missile strike near Ben Gurion Airport, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

EasyJet has also reportedly delayed its return until July. Greek airline Aegean will resume full operations in Israel this coming Monday, and Lufthansa Group plans to return on May 19 under certain restrictions.

Wizz Air is reportedly expected to resume flights on Thursday.