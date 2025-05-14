Jerusalem Post
Low-cost airline Israel flight suspensions return after Houthi attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Ryanair has extended its flight suspension to Israel until June 3, canceling tens of thousands of tickets, due to ongoing security concerns following the Houthi missile strike near Ben Gurion Airport, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday. 

EasyJet has also reportedly delayed its return until July. Greek airline Aegean will resume full operations in Israel this coming Monday, and Lufthansa Group plans to return on May 19 under certain restrictions.

Wizz Air is reportedly expected to resume flights on Thursday.

IDF suspects Rafah Brigade cmdr, Hamas spokesperson killed in strike
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 06:48 PM
New Canadian foreign minister says Israel using lack of food as a tool i
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 06:29 PM
Plane crash in Chad kills two people on rhino monitoring mission
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 06:23 PM
Qatar's central bank governor meets Elon Musk in Doha
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 06:21 PM
US Envoy Witkoff, senior Qatari officials, met Israeli delegation
By WALLA! , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 05:56 PM
Witkoff says he will go to Turkey on Friday for Russia-Ukraine talks
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 05:38 PM
Qatar signs $200 b. deal to buy jets from Boeing during Trump visit
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 05:21 PM
Hostage families meet with senior Qatari officials, Steve Witkoff
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 05:04 PM
Trump says Israel was not sidelined by his Gulf trip
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 04:01 PM
PM Netanyahu accuses Macron of standing with Hamas
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 03:08 PM
Netanyahu concludes discussions with Witkoff, hostage negotiation team
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 02:00 PM
Trump leaves Saudi Arabia, arrives in Qatar
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 12:52 PM
IDF continuing to strike area where Mohammad Sinwar was targeted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 12:46 PM
Kremlin says Ukraine peace talks in Turkey are still on
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 12:42 PM
Iranian and European diplomats will meet on Friday, Iran FM says
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 11:09 AM