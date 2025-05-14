Jerusalem Post
New Canadian foreign minister says Israel using lack of food as a tool in Gaza

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 14, 2025 18:31

New Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand accused Israel on Wednesday of using a lack of food as a political tool in the Israel-Hamas War and urged further work on a ceasefire with Hamas. 

"We cannot allow the continued use of food as a political tool ... Over 50,000 people have died as a result of the aggression caused against the Palestinians and the Gazan people in Palestine. Using food as a political tool is simply unacceptable," Anand told reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting.

"We need to continue to work towards a ceasefire. We need to ensure that we have a two-state solution, and Canada will continue to maintain that position."

