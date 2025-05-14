Jerusalem Post
US, Qatar deals to generate $1.2 trillion in 'economic exchange', White House says

By REUTERS

Agreements signed by US President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday will "generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion," the White House said in a fact sheet summarizing some of the deals' details.

The agreements include a $96 billion deal with Qatar Airways to buy up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X airplanes with GE Aerospace engines, the fact sheet said. They also include a statement of intent that could lead to $38 billion in investments at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base and other air defense and maritime security capabilities, it said. 

IDF strikes near the 'European' hospital in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 08:05 PM
MGQ petitions against Berland's Meron torch lighting
By SARAH BEN-NUN
05/14/2025 08:03 PM
Released hostages urge deal in letter to Trump, Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 07:55 PM
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFI
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 07:40 PM
Merz says Israeli PM visit should be possible 'in principle'
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 07:35 PM
Israeli trading platform eToro gains over 34% in bumper Nasdaq debut
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 07:28 PM
IDF Chief Zamir to Reservists: 'I understand the gravity of the task'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 07:19 PM
IDF suspects Rafah Brigade cmdr, Hamas spokesperson killed in strike
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 06:48 PM
New Canadian foreign minister says Israel using lack of food as a tool i
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 06:29 PM
Plane crash in Chad kills two people on rhino monitoring mission
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 06:23 PM
Qatar's central bank governor meets Elon Musk in Doha
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 06:21 PM
Low-cost airline Israel flight suspensions return after Houthi attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 06:04 PM
US Envoy Witkoff, senior Qatari officials, met Israeli delegation
By WALLA! , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 05:56 PM
Witkoff says he will go to Turkey on Friday for Russia-Ukraine talks
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 05:38 PM
Qatar signs $200 b. deal to buy jets from Boeing during Trump visit
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 05:21 PM