Shares of eToro rose 34% above the initial public offering price in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, valuing the Israeli retail trading platform at $5.64 billion.
Israeli trading platform eToro gains over 34% in bumper Nasdaq debut
By REUTERS05/15/2025 10:08 AM
By REUTERS05/15/2025 08:36 AM
By REUTERS05/15/2025 08:22 AM
By REUTERS05/15/2025 04:58 AM
By REUTERS05/15/2025 12:01 AM
By REUTERS05/14/2025 11:59 PM
By REUTERS05/14/2025 11:33 PM
By REUTERS05/14/2025 10:02 PM
By REUTERS05/14/2025 09:47 PM