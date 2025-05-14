Jerusalem Post
Israeli trading platform eToro gains over 34% in bumper Nasdaq debut

By REUTERS

Shares of eToro rose 34% above the initial public offering price in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, valuing the Israeli retail trading platform at $5.64 billion.

Trump says US is getting very close to a nuclear deal with Iran
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 10:08 AM
Trump, Putin not planning on traveling to Turkey for Ukraine talks
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/15/2025 09:17 AM
Up to Russia to take next steps in possible peace talks, NATO says
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 08:36 AM
Indian army operation on Myanmar border kills 10 insurgents
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 08:22 AM
Six suspects arrested over Bnei Brak shooting incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 05:36 AM
Trump wants to speak to Pope Leo, he says in Fox News interview
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 04:58 AM
Qatar claims Israel disinterested in hostage-Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 12:01 AM
Harvard puts $250 million to shore up research hit by Trump freeze
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 11:59 PM
Iran president: Country will 'not bow to any bully'
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 11:33 PM
US denies Witkoff met with Hamas officials in Doha
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 10:44 PM
Dudi Amsalem slams Trump over Saudi Arabia visit without Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 10:23 PM
Trump says no golf, real estate talk in Saudi meetings
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 10:02 PM
US issues new Iran-related sanctions, Treasury Department website shows
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 09:47 PM
200 members of Congress tell Trump: Iran must fully dismantle nuclear pr
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 09:12 PM
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says Israel 'committing genocide'
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 09:11 PM