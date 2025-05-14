German Chancellor Merz says Israeli PM visit should be possible 'in principle'

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday that, in principle, it should be possible for an Israeli prime minister to visit Germany.

This was in response to a question on whether or not Germany would implement an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

How this could happen would be clarified when necessary, he said at the joint press conference with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Berlin, adding that no bilateral visits by him or Netanyahu were currently planned.

Merz said future financial support for UNRWA, the United Nations' agency for Palestinian refugees, was conditional on the organization being reformed.

He added that Germany wants to see the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, including Germans, brought back alive and Israel should consider this in its military actions in the enclave.