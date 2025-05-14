Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

German Chancellor Merz says Israeli PM visit should be possible 'in principle'

By REUTERS

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday that, in principle, it should be possible for an Israeli prime minister to visit Germany.

This was in response to a question on whether or not Germany would implement an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

How this could happen would be clarified when necessary, he said at the joint press conference with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Berlin, adding that no bilateral visits by him or Netanyahu were currently planned.

Merz said future financial support for UNRWA, the United Nations' agency for Palestinian refugees, was conditional on the organization being reformed.

He added that Germany wants to see the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, including Germans, brought back alive and Israel should consider this in its military actions in the enclave.

IDF strikes near the 'European' hospital in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 08:05 PM
MGQ petitions against Berland's Meron torch lighting
By SARAH BEN-NUN
05/14/2025 08:03 PM
Released hostages urge deal in letter to Trump, Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 07:55 PM
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFI
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 07:40 PM
Israeli trading platform eToro gains over 34% in bumper Nasdaq debut
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 07:28 PM
IDF Chief Zamir to Reservists: 'I understand the gravity of the task'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 07:19 PM
US, Qatar deals to generate $1.2 trillion in 'economic exchange', White House says
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 07:05 PM
IDF suspects Rafah Brigade cmdr, Hamas spokesperson killed in strike
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 06:48 PM
New Canadian foreign minister says Israel using lack of food as a tool i
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 06:29 PM
Plane crash in Chad kills two people on rhino monitoring mission
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 06:23 PM
Qatar's central bank governor meets Elon Musk in Doha
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 06:21 PM
Low-cost airline Israel flight suspensions return after Houthi attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 06:04 PM
US Envoy Witkoff, senior Qatari officials, met Israeli delegation
By WALLA! , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 05:56 PM
Witkoff says he will go to Turkey on Friday for Russia-Ukraine talks
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 05:38 PM
Qatar signs $200 b. deal to buy jets from Boeing during Trump visit
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 05:21 PM