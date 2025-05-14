Over 65 released hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to close a 'comprehensive deal'

More than 65 released hostages have appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, demanding a return to negotiations on a comprehensive deal in a letter signed on Wednesday.

"Don't stop the historic momentum. There is a real opportunity to return to negotiations. Sign a comprehensive deal," they stated.

The letter has been sent in English to President Trump and his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, according to a Press Release from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

"The appeal was written in response to the release of Edan Alexander and reflects the understanding among hostage families and Hamas captivity survivors that there is now a genuine opportunity for a breakthrough in negotiations, as part of a broader regional diplomatic effort," the press release wrote.

"We believe the Israeli government now faces a genuine opportunity to return to the negotiating table. We urge all those involved in this process: Please do not walk away until a comprehensive deal is signed," former Israeli hostages declared in the letter. (credit: ACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images,, Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Photo by ABOOD ABUSALAMA/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images, )

'Free all of our brothers and sisters from their nightmare'

Former Israeli hostages "believe in the sanctity of human life and the importance of bringing the fallen back for proper burial in Israel.

Having endured Hamas's tunnels themselves, they urged US President Donald Trump, the prime minister, government ministers, and all those engaged in these negotiations: "Free all our brothers and sisters from their nightmare, regardless of which citizenship they hold."

"Only the immediate return of ALL hostages through a negotiated deal will create the foundation for hope, unity, and the renewal of our nation," they declared.