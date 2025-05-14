Jerusalem Post
Jordanian Armed Forces evacuate cancer patients from Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Jordan Armed Forces evacuated four child cancer patients and 12 family members from Gaza to Jordan for treatment at the King Hussein Cancer Centre, as part of the "Jordan Medical Corridor initiative", the Jordan News Agency announced on Wednesday.

This marks the second group treated under the program, which aims to help 2,000 Gazan children. The operation was conducted in coordination with the Jordanian Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

The first group of evacuations reportedly included 29 children with 44 accompanying family members, who were evacuated by land and air, in cooperation with the WHO. Seventeen of these children have since returned to Gaza with their families after concluding their treatment at public and private hospitals in Jordan, the Jordan News Agency reported.

