Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Harvard University puts $250 million to shore up research hit by Trump freeze on grants

By REUTERS

Harvard University is dedicating $250 million of its own funds to support researchers after US President Donald Trump's administration froze nearly $3 billion in federal grants and contracts in recent weeks, the university announced on Wednesday.

The elite Ivy League university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is one of Trump's most prominent targets. The Republican president has been making an extraordinary effort to revamp private colleges and schools across the US that he says foster anti-American, Marxist and "radical left" ideologies. He has criticized Harvard in particular for hiring prominent Democrats to teaching or leadership positions.

Harvard is suing the Trump administration over its decision to cut off grants awarded to the school's researchers, mostly in the medical sciences. Harvard calls this an unconstitutional attempt to curtail academic freedom and speech rights.

The government announced the cuts last month, hours after Harvard's president, Dr. Alan Garber, denounced a lengthy list of demands by the Trump administration to overhaul the school's leadership, teaching and admissions, and audit the views of its students and professors.

Garber, in a joint statement with Provost John Manning, said the Trump administration was "stopping lifesaving research" and called it an "extraordinarily challenging time" for the country's oldest and wealthiest university.

Qatar claims Israel disinterested in hostage-Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 12:01 AM
Iran president: Country will 'not bow to any bully'
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 11:33 PM
US denies Witkoff met with Hamas officials in Doha
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 10:44 PM
Dudi Amsalem slams Trump over Saudi Arabia visit without Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 10:23 PM
Trump says no golf, real estate talk in Saudi meetings
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 10:02 PM
US issues new Iran-related sanctions, Treasury Department website shows
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 09:47 PM
200 members of Congress tell Trump: Iran must fully dismantle nuclear pr
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 09:12 PM
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says Israel 'committing genocide'
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 09:11 PM
Jordanian Armed Forces evacuate cancer patients from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 09:06 PM
MGQ petitions against Berland's Meron torch lighting
By SARAH BEN-NUN
05/14/2025 08:03 PM
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFI
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 07:40 PM
Merz says Israeli PM visit should be possible 'in principle'
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 07:35 PM
Israeli trading platform eToro gains over 34% in bumper Nasdaq debut
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 07:28 PM
IDF Chief Zamir to Reservists: 'I understand the gravity of the task'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 07:19 PM
US, Qatar deals to generate $1.2 trillion in 'economic exchange', White House says
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 07:05 PM