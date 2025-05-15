Jerusalem Post
Six suspects arrested over Bnei Brak shooting incident

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Police have arrested six people on suspicion of involvement in a shooting incident in Bnei Brak, Ynet reported.

According to the police, two people were injured in the incident - one of them critically.

"Large police forces that arrived at the scene located a man with a gunshot wound on Rabbi Dangor Street, who was evacuated in critical condition to the Ichilov Medical Center. At the same time, another wounded man was located on Abarbanel Street, and was evacuated in moderate condition," according to the police.

One of the suspects, a 32-year-old from Rosh Ha'Ayin, was arrested while in possession of a gun.

