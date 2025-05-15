For the first time UNSC will discuss returning hostage bodies to Israel

The UN Security Council will convene on Thursday for a preliminary discussion on Resolution 2474, which deals with the return of missing bodies held by hostile parties during armed conflict.

This is the first discussion of its kind since the October 7 terrorist attack, and is being held at the initiative of the United States and with the support of Israel.

The discussion deals with an issue that has been raised many times in speeches by Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, from the UN stage: a moral and international demand to return the bodies of the kidnapped to Israel.