Indian army operation on Myanmar border kills 10 insurgents

The Indian Army said at least 10 militants were killed in an operation still underway in the troubled northeastern state of Manipur, bordering Myanmar.

The deaths came months after Reuters reported in November that Indian militant groups that sought refuge in Myanmar and fought in its civil war had begun streaming back across the border to Manipur.

"Ten cadres were neutralized and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered," the army said in a post on X on Wednesday, referring to a firefight in the region.