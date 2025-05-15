Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Indian army operation on Myanmar border kills 10 insurgents

By REUTERS

The Indian Army said at least 10 militants were killed in an operation still underway in the troubled northeastern state of Manipur, bordering Myanmar.

The deaths came months after Reuters reported in November that Indian militant groups that sought refuge in Myanmar and fought in its civil war had begun streaming back across the border to Manipur.

"Ten cadres were neutralized and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered," the army said in a post on X on Wednesday, referring to a firefight in the region.

Trump, Putin not planning on traveling to Turkey for Ukraine talks
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/15/2025 09:17 AM
Up to Russia to take next steps in possible peace talks, NATO says
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 08:36 AM
Six suspects arrested over Bnei Brak shooting incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 05:36 AM
Trump wants to speak to Pope Leo, he says in Fox News interview
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 04:58 AM
Qatar claims Israel disinterested in hostage-Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 12:01 AM
Harvard puts $250 million to shore up research hit by Trump freeze
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 11:59 PM
Iran president: Country will 'not bow to any bully'
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 11:33 PM
US denies Witkoff met with Hamas officials in Doha
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 10:44 PM
Dudi Amsalem slams Trump over Saudi Arabia visit without Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 10:23 PM
Trump says no golf, real estate talk in Saudi meetings
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 10:02 PM
US issues new Iran-related sanctions, Treasury Department website shows
By REUTERS
05/14/2025 09:47 PM
200 members of Congress tell Trump: Iran must fully dismantle nuclear pr
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 09:12 PM
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says Israel 'committing genocide'
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/14/2025 09:11 PM
Jordanian Armed Forces evacuate cancer patients from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2025 09:06 PM
MQG petitions against Berland's Meron torch lighting
By SARAH BEN-NUN
05/14/2025 08:03 PM