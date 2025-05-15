Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to meet with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv to discuss "security updates" at 4 p.m. on Thursday, The Jerusalem Post has learned.
Netanyahu will meet opposition leader Lapid, discuss security updates at 4 p.m.
By REUTERS05/15/2025 08:36 AM
By REUTERS05/15/2025 08:22 AM
By REUTERS05/15/2025 04:58 AM
By REUTERS05/15/2025 12:01 AM
By REUTERS05/14/2025 11:59 PM
By REUTERS05/14/2025 11:33 PM
By REUTERS05/14/2025 10:02 PM
By REUTERS05/14/2025 09:47 PM