Trump hails Qatari pledge to invest $10 billion in US airbase, heads to UAE

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 15, 2025 14:50

 US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Qatar will invest $10 billion in the coming years in the Al Udeid Air Base southwest of its capital Doha, the largest US military facility in the Middle East.

In a speech to US troops at the base during his tour of the Gulf, Trump also said defense purchases signed by Qatar on Wednesday are worth $42 billion.

Trump then headed to the United Arab Emirates, whose leaders are seeking US help to make the wealthy Gulf nation a global leader in artificial intelligence.

The US has a preliminary agreement with the UAE to allow it to import 500,000 of Nvidia's NVDA.O most advanced AI chips a year, starting this year, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

