Switzerland urges Israel to lift Gaza blockade amid famine risk

Switzerland is alarmed by the "humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and the reported risks of famine," the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared on X/ Twitter on Thursday.

#MiddleEast | #Switzerland is alarmed by the humanitarian tragedy in #Gaza and the reported risks of famine. #Israel has to lift the blockade now. #HumanitarianAid must be delivered urgently according to #IHL & established humanitarian principles.

IDF officers monitoring humanitarian conditions in Gaza also warned their commanders that many areas in Gaza will run out of enough food to "meet minimum daily nutritional needs," the New York Times reported on Tuesday.