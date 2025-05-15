Mike Huckabee: 'The US stands with Israel preserving the truth of history'

The US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, visited the Yad Vashem Museum on Thursday and declared on X/Twitter: "The United States stands firmly with Israel in combating antisemitism and preserving the truth of history."

