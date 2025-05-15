Pope Leo, Macron discuss efforts to achieve peace in Gaza

The French president Emmanuel Macron met Pope Leo XIV for the first time on Thursday.

"We discussed the efforts needed to silence weapons wherever conflicts are raging around the world, in particular to achieve a lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine and Gaza," he declared on X/Twitter.

I had the opportunity to speak for the first time with Pope Leo XIV. I once again congratulated him on his election.We discussed the efforts needed to silence weapons wherever conflicts are raging around the world,… pic.twitter.com/w2w2N1yLA4 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 15, 2025

Macron said on Tuesday that Benjamin Netanyahu's policy in Gaza, where half a million people are allegedly facing starvation, was shameful and that Europeans should consider increasing sanctions.