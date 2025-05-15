Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pope Leo, Macron discuss efforts to achieve peace in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 15, 2025 21:56

The French president Emmanuel Macron met Pope Leo XIV for the first time on Thursday.

"We discussed the efforts needed to silence weapons wherever conflicts are raging around the world, in particular to achieve a lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine and Gaza," he declared on X/Twitter.

Macron said on Tuesday that Benjamin Netanyahu's policy in Gaza, where half a million people are allegedly facing starvation, was shameful and that Europeans should consider increasing sanctions.

Rubio speaks to Netanyahu, says US troubled by Gaza humanitarian state
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 08:00 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah terrorist in south Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 07:44 PM
IDF: Two soldiers moderately wounded in exercise car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , YONAH JEREMY BOB
05/15/2025 07:23 PM
Yair Lapid says hostage deal can be made at any time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 06:33 PM
Iran sees Trump as Soleimani's 'murderer,' says top IRGC commander
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 05:51 PM
Violent clash in Chad kills 35 people and wounds 6, authorities say
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 05:36 PM
Security forces kidnap, kill civilians in central Mali
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 05:29 PM
Al Qaeda affiliate: 200 soldiers killed in attack on Burkina military
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 05:27 PM
Huckabee: 'The US stands with Israel preserving the truth of history'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 05:26 PM
Security guard lightly wounded in vehicle ramming in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 05:23 PM
Vance to attend Pope Leo inaugural mass, his office says
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 04:53 PM
Drone attacks cut power across Khartoum state two years into Sudan war
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 04:43 PM
Putin's no-show in Turkey throws Ukraine talks into disarray
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 03:45 PM
Switzerland urges Israel to lift Gaza blockade amid famine risk
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 03:43 PM
Trump hails Qatari pledge to invest $10 billion in US airbase, heads to
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 02:48 PM