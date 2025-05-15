US Ambassador Mike Huckabee takes shelter following Houthi missile strike

The US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee took shelter on Thursday following the fifth time the Yemen-based terror group has fired a missile at Israel within the past week: "Every missile is courtesy of Iran. They hate Israel & never forget they hate the USA", he declared on X/Twitter.

The missile fired by Houthi terrorists from Yemen was intercepted, the IDF confirmed. Missile fragments landed in the settlement of Alon Shvut in the southern West Bank.