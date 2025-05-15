Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee takes shelter following Houthi missile strike

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee took shelter on Thursday following the fifth time the Yemen-based terror group has fired a missile at Israel within the past week: "Every missile is courtesy of Iran. They hate Israel & never forget they hate the USA", he declared on X/Twitter. 

The missile fired by Houthi terrorists from Yemen was intercepted, the IDF confirmed. Missile fragments landed in the settlement of Alon Shvut in the southern West Bank. 

Donald Trump announces over $200 billion in deals with UAE
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 10:27 PM
Pope Leo, Macron discuss efforts to achieve peace in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 09:55 PM
Rubio speaks to Netanyahu, says US troubled by Gaza humanitarian state
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 08:00 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah terrorist in south Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 07:44 PM
IDF: Two soldiers moderately wounded in exercise car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , YONAH JEREMY BOB
05/15/2025 07:23 PM
Yair Lapid says hostage deal can be made at any time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 06:33 PM
Iran sees Trump as Soleimani's 'murderer,' says top IRGC commander
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 05:51 PM
Violent clash in Chad kills 35 people and wounds 6, authorities say
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 05:36 PM
Security forces kidnap, kill civilians in central Mali
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 05:29 PM
Al Qaeda affiliate: 200 soldiers killed in attack on Burkina military
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 05:27 PM
Huckabee: 'The US stands with Israel preserving the truth of history'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 05:26 PM
Security guard lightly wounded in vehicle ramming in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 05:23 PM
Vance to attend Pope Leo inaugural mass, his office says
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 04:53 PM
Drone attacks cut power across Khartoum state two years into Sudan war
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 04:43 PM
Putin's no-show in Turkey throws Ukraine talks into disarray
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 03:45 PM