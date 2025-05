US President Donald Trump became a grandfather for the 11th time on Thursday after his daughter, Tiffany Trump, gave birth to a baby boy.

“Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives," she wrote on social media.