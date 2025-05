Around 33 people were hospitalized in minor conditions during the Lag Ba'omer celebrations at Mount Meron in northern Israel on Thursday night, Ynet reported.

Magen David Adom (MDA) treated and evacuated the wounded for further care. Among the wounded were two pregnant women, a child hit by a vehicle, and a person injured when an all-terrain vehicle overturned, Ynet noted.

MDA treated a further 125 people at the site without needing to hospitalize, the report added.