Fire in Haifa residence hospitalizes two

By MAARIV

A fire broke out in a residential building on Haifa's Harav Messas Street on Friday morning, causing a 75-year-old man and 68-year-old woman to be evacuated to Haifa’s Rambam Health Care Campus in moderate condition.

The two hospitalized individuals were able to escape the apartment fire without assistance from the Fire and Rescue Authority, but were deemed to require hospitalization due to heavy smoke inhalation.

"From downstairs, I already noticed flames and smoke on the third floor out of six. We quickly ascended to conduct searches while heavy, thick smoke enveloped the house. Additional teams extinguished the fire’s source in the living room and released the smoke," the commander of the firefighting team stated.

