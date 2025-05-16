Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Nir Barkat, Mike Huckabee meet to discuss Israel-US economic ties, trade barriers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat met with US Ambassador Mike Huckabee earlier this week in Jerusalem to discuss Israel-US economic ties, Barkat confirmed on X/Twitter on Thursday.

Barkat, who referred to Huckabee as a "Zionist, patriot, and true partner of the State of Israel," stated that the two discussed "deepening economic cooperation between the countries, strengthening strategic, political, and security ties, and the shared challenges and opportunities that face us."

"The alliance between Israel and the United States is one of the cornerstones of our foreign and security policy and is stronger than ever. I am confident that thanks to Ambassador Huckabee, we will be able to continue to strengthen the special bond between the countries, and work together for a safe, stable, and prosperous future for both peoples," Barkat added.

"It was a great pleasure to meet with Minister Nir Barkat.  We welcome Israel’s commitment to eliminate trade barriers and ensure a level playing field for US businesses and we look forward to continuing to expand the trade relationship between Israel and the United States," Huckabee posted on X on Friday morning.

Israeli police seize half-kg. of cocaine, arrest four in Lod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 09:27 AM
Suspected arsonists linked with Remembrance Day fires released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 08:21 AM
Two hospitalized in Haifa residence fire
By MAARIV
05/16/2025 07:42 AM
Dozens reportedly hospitalized after Mount Meron Lag Ba'omer celebration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 07:25 AM
Democrats look to block UAE arms sales, as Trump announces new deals
By REUTERS
05/16/2025 02:19 AM
Israeli air force strikes Beit Lahiya, Jabalya in northern Gaza
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/16/2025 02:13 AM
Israel drops in betting odds after qualifying for Eurovision final
By MAARIV
05/16/2025 01:05 AM
Trump welcomes 11th grandchild after Tiffany Trump gives birth to son
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 12:06 AM
Yuval Raphael takes the stage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 11:23 PM
HHS to stop recommending Covid shots for children, pregnant women
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 11:03 PM
Donald Trump announces over $200 billion in deals with UAE
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 10:27 PM
Mike Huckabee takes shelter following Houthi missile strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 10:11 PM
Pope Leo, Macron discuss efforts to achieve peace in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 09:55 PM
Rubio speaks to Netanyahu, says US troubled by Gaza humanitarian state
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 08:00 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah terrorist in south Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 07:44 PM