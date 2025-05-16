Nir Barkat, Mike Huckabee meet to discuss Israel-US economic ties, trade barriers

Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat met with US Ambassador Mike Huckabee earlier this week in Jerusalem to discuss Israel-US economic ties, Barkat confirmed on X/Twitter on Thursday.

שמחתי השבוע לארח בלשכתי בירושלים את שגריר ארצות הברית הנכנס בישראל, מייק האקבי. ציוני, פטריוט, ושותף אמיתי של מדינת ישראל.שוחחנו על העמקת שיתופי הפעולה הכלכליים בין המדינות, חיזוק הקשרים האסטרטגיים, המדיניים והביטחוניים ועל האתגרים וההזדמנויות המשותפים שעומדים לפנינו.הברית… pic.twitter.com/Ckz53hP6AN — ניר ברקת (@NirBarkat) May 15, 2025

Barkat, who referred to Huckabee as a "Zionist, patriot, and true partner of the State of Israel," stated that the two discussed "deepening economic cooperation between the countries, strengthening strategic, political, and security ties, and the shared challenges and opportunities that face us."

"The alliance between Israel and the United States is one of the cornerstones of our foreign and security policy and is stronger than ever. I am confident that thanks to Ambassador Huckabee, we will be able to continue to strengthen the special bond between the countries, and work together for a safe, stable, and prosperous future for both peoples," Barkat added.

It was a great pleasure to meet with Minister Nir Barkat. We welcome Israel’s commitment to eliminate trade barriers and ensure a level playing field for U.S. businesses and we look forward to continuing to expand the trade relationship between Israel and the United States. pic.twitter.com/uySSW5GdmO — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) May 16, 2025

"It was a great pleasure to meet with Minister Nir Barkat. We welcome Israel’s commitment to eliminate trade barriers and ensure a level playing field for US businesses and we look forward to continuing to expand the trade relationship between Israel and the United States," Huckabee posted on X on Friday morning.