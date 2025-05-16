Jerusalem Post
A-G says Netanyahu's CSC appointment 'lacks legal validity' - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 16, 2025 11:12

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Wednesday appointment of Foreign Affairs Ministry Director-General Eden Bar Tal to serve as interim civil service commissioner (CSC), according to Israeli media on Friday morning.

Baharav-Miara stated that the appointment of Bar Tal was illegal as she had not been consulted, the reports add.

On Tuesday, the High Court of Justice ruled that Netanyahu must appoint a permanent CSC via a competitive procedure.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.



