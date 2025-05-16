In a joint operation between Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Israel Police, a 16-year-old from the Shfela region in the Judean Foothills was arrested in May on suspicion of being involved in serious security offenses as part of a connection he established with Iranian terror agents online, the security agencies announced in a joint statement Friday.
Shin Bet, police arrest Israeli teen linked with online Iranian terror agents
