Gaza deal negotiations show no progress, Israeli source tells 'Post'

There has been no progress three days into the Gaza deal negotiations in Doha, Qatar, an Israeli source told The Jerusalem Post on Friday.

The Israeli delegation remains in Qatar. US President Donald Trump left the region on Friday.

In early May, the security cabinet decided that if Hamas does not agree to Israel’s proposed outline by the time Trump concludes his Middle East visit, the military operation in Gaza will be significantly expanded.

The proposed deal includes the release of 10 hostages in exchange for a 45-day ceasefire.