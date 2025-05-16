Magen David Adom reports one killed, one wounded in incident in Kiryat Yam

A man in his 40s was killed and another man was moderately wounded in an incident that occurred in Kiryat Yam on Friday.

Magen David Adom (MDA) received a report of two wounded individuals in an open area behind buildings in the city.

MDA medics and paramedics pronounced one of them dead at the scene and evacuated the second, who suffered multiple injuries, to Rambam Hospital in moderate condition. The circumstances of the incident are still unclear.

Police have begun investigating and collecting evidence at the scene.

This is a developing story.