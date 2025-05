The first direct Russia-Ukraine dialog in three years has produced good results, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, said late on Friday.

"1. Largest POW exchange 2. Ceasefire options that may work 3. Understanding of positions and continued dialog," Dmitriev, the chief of Russia's sovereign wealth fund and one of the most US-savvy members of Russia's elite, said on social media platform X.