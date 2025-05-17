Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russian attack kills 9, Ukraine says, just hours after peace talks

By REUTERS

A Russian drone hit a bus, killing nine people and injuring four more in the region of Sumy, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday, in an attack that took place hours after Moscow and Kyiv held their first direct peace talks in years.

"This is not just another shelling — it is a cynical war crime," Ukraine's National Police said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. Ihor Tkachenko, head of Sumy's military administration, said on Telegram that a rescue operation was under way.

The meeting of Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey on Friday failed to broker a temporary ceasefire. It was the first direct dialog between the two sides since the early months of the war that Russia launched in February 2022.

Ukraine's police posted photos of a dark blue passenger van nearly destroyed, with the roof torn off and the windows blown out.

Jordanian citizen crosses into Israel, apprehended by civilians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2025 09:12 AM
Drone strikes car near city of Tyre in southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2025 08:57 AM
Drone launched from the east intercepted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2025 04:01 AM
Shooting at Las Vegas gym kills two, multiple wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2025 03:58 AM
UN aid chief: 'Let's not waste time' with US-backed Gaza aid plan
By REUTERS
05/17/2025 01:59 AM
One child dead, two evacuated from a fire in Deir al-Asad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , WALLA!
05/17/2025 01:20 AM
Russia-Ukraine talks yielded good results- Putin's envoy Dmitriev
By REUTERS
05/17/2025 12:42 AM
Magen David Adom reports one killed, one wounded in Kiryat Yam
By WALLA! , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 08:25 PM
Iran says it has not received proposal from US over nuclear deal
By REUTERS
05/16/2025 07:05 PM
World Bank says Syria arrears cleared, country eligible for new loans
By REUTERS
05/16/2025 04:53 PM
Trump says Iran needs to move quickly on proposal
By REUTERS
05/16/2025 03:14 PM
Shin Bet, police arrest Israeli teen linked with online Iranian terror
By WALLA!
05/16/2025 03:05 PM
Ukrainian, Russian delegations begin talks in Istanbul
By REUTERS
05/16/2025 01:51 PM
Health Ministry issues advice for upcoming heatwave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 12:21 PM
Freed Gaza hostage Edan Alexander discharged from hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 12:13 PM