'Hamas delegation announced return to negotiations in Doha,' Katz says

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that as the IDF expands its operations in Gaza, the Hamas delegation in Doha has announced its intention to resume negotiations on a hostage deal.

"This is in contrast to the uncooperative position they had taken up until this moment," he added.

In early May, Israel's security cabinet decided that if Hamas does not agree to Israel’s proposed outline by the time Trump concludes his Middle East visit, the military operation in Gaza will be significantly expanded.

US President Donald Trump left the region on Friday.

The Israeli delegation is expected to remain in Qatar until Saturday night, according to Walla. The proposed deal includes the release of 10 hostages in exchange for a 45-day ceasefire.

N12 reported on Saturday that, according to Palestinian officials, negotiation talks between Hamas and Israel have resumed in Doha, citing the Arab media Al-Mayadeen Channel.

Frustration with the talks

A foreign source familiar with the details noted that the Qatari mediators were very frustrated with the talks that took place recently in Doha, Walla reported.

There has been no progress in the first three days of the Gaza deal negotiations in Doha, Qatar, an Israeli source told The Jerusalem Post on Friday.