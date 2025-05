Twenty-nine firefighting teams have gained control over a large-scale fire near Ramot HaShofet in northern Israel, Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority announced in a statement Saturday evening.

The Israel National Fund asked the public to evacuate Nahal HaShofet and Menashe Park. Israel Police have also closed off Highways 66 and 672 to traffic in the sections near the fire locations.

This is a developing story.