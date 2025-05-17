Jerusalem Post
Israel Police officers arrest five in violent incident in Rehovot

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Police responded to a violent incident in Rehovot in which they arrested five people, Israel Police announced in a statement on Saturday night.

Officers from the Rehovot police station started preparing in the early evening hours for a demonstration that was to take place in the city's Science Park.

A vehicle arrived during their preparations when those in the vehicle started exchanging words with demonstrators, which escalated into violence. 

The officers arrested five people and brought them in for further questioning.

Chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, Avigdor Liberman, called on the police "to arrest the criminals and bring them to justice."



