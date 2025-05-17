Israel Police officers arrest five in violent incident in Rehovot

Israel Police responded to a violent incident in Rehovot in which they arrested five people, Israel Police announced in a statement on Saturday night.

Officers from the Rehovot police station started preparing in the early evening hours for a demonstration that was to take place in the city's Science Park.

A vehicle arrived during their preparations when those in the vehicle started exchanging words with demonstrators, which escalated into violence.

The officers arrested five people and brought them in for further questioning.

בעיצומה של מלחמה, עלינו להיות מאוחדים. התקיפה האלימה של המפגינים להשבת החטופים ברחובות ושבירת דגלי ישראל היא בלתי מתקבלת על הדעת. אני קורא לרשויות אכיפת החוק לעצור את העבריינים ולמצות איתם את הדין. אסור לתת לארגון הרעל לפורר את החברה הישראלית. — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) May 17, 2025

Chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, Avigdor Liberman, called on the police "to arrest the criminals and bring them to justice."