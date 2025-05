The IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police arrested 15 wanted individuals between Saturday night and Sunday morning in the West Bank, the military said.

In the Hebron area, security forces arrested one wanted individual and located guns, cartridges, ammunition, and other weapons in his apartment.

Among the 15 arrested were also seven who were arrested during Israeli operations in the villages of Jifna, Silwad, and Mazraa a-Qabiliya, all near Ramallah in the Binyamin Brigade.