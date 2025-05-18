Jerusalem Post
Portuguese vote in election unlikely to yield stable government

By REUTERS

Portuguese voters went to the polls on Sunday for a third parliamentary election in as many years, facing the prospect of more uncertainty from a vote viewed as unlikely to deliver a stable government.

Sunday's ballot was called just one year into the center-right minority government's term after Prime Minister Luis Montenegro failed to win parliament's confidence in March in a vote he himself proposed when the opposition questioned his integrity over dealings of his family's consultancy firm.

Montenegro has denied any wrongdoing, and most opinion polls have shown voters dismissing the opposition's criticism.

Estonian PM vows to keep up checks on Russia's 'shadow fleet'
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 06:22 PM
Two rockets cross in Israel, one intercepted, second falls in open area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2025 05:37 PM
Zelensky meets Pope Leo, says ready for talks in any format
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 05:03 PM
South Korea's presidential candidates face off in fiery debate
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 04:47 PM
Zelensky meets US Vice President Vance, says source in Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 04:36 PM
Mogadishu suicide bomber kills at least 10 at army recruitment drive
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 04:27 PM
IDF, Israel Police, Shin Bet arrest 15, confiscate weapons in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2025 03:53 PM
Russia plans to launch intercontinental ballistic missile, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 03:21 PM
Herzog meets JD Vance, Pope Leo XIV at Pope Inauguration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2025 03:19 PM
Train hits person in Herzliya causing delay
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2025 12:45 PM
Two migrant workers crossed the border into Moshav Yardena
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2025 10:27 AM
Plane crash in Bat Yam seriously injures 15-year-old boy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2025 07:36 AM
One killed in Kyiv region as Russia steps up attacks after peace talks,
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 06:56 AM
Five dead in helicopter collision in Finland, police say
By REUTERS
05/17/2025 11:41 PM