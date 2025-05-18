Portuguese vote in election unlikely to yield stable government

Portuguese voters went to the polls on Sunday for a third parliamentary election in as many years, facing the prospect of more uncertainty from a vote viewed as unlikely to deliver a stable government.

Sunday's ballot was called just one year into the center-right minority government's term after Prime Minister Luis Montenegro failed to win parliament's confidence in March in a vote he himself proposed when the opposition questioned his integrity over dealings of his family's consultancy firm.

Montenegro has denied any wrongdoing, and most opinion polls have shown voters dismissing the opposition's criticism.