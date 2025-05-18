FBI identifies Guy Edward Bartkus as suspect in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing

An FBI official said on Sunday that the bureau believes it has identified the suspect connected to a bombing near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, as 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, and that he held "nihilistic" views.

Palm Springs Explosion Update:We can now confirm the identity of the suspect is Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of 29 Palms.Bartkus is believed to be the individual who is deceased at the scene. Investigators are working to positively identify the remains. An anti pro-life… — U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) May 18, 2025