No real victory without the hostages, Yuval Raphael says in return from Eurovision

By HANNAH BROWN
Updated: MAY 18, 2025 20:52

Yuval Raphael accepted a huge bouquet of flowers upon her return to Israel following her surprising second-place finish at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland.

At a press conference at Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday night, Raphael said, "I just want to give you a giant thank you that you gave me the right to be your voice, that you trusted me to give your message, I hope I gave you a lot of pride because that's what I wanted. I feel a giant victory, giant, giant, giant, but there won't be a real victory until all our hostages are home. So amen, amen, amen, they will return soon. Thank you."

She went on to thank the team that accompanied her, songwriter Keren Peles, and her family and friends, including those who also survived the Nova massacre.

Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 08:37 PM
FBI identifies Guy Edward Bartkus as suspect in Palm Springs bombing
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 08:30 PM
French interior minister wins contest to lead conservative party
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 08:23 PM
Hamas willing to release up to nine Israeli hostages for temp. ceasefire
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/18/2025 08:02 PM
Portuguese vote in election unlikely to yield stable government
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 07:29 PM
Estonian PM vows to keep up checks on Russia's 'shadow fleet'
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 06:22 PM
Two rockets cross in Israel, one intercepted, second falls in open area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2025 05:37 PM
Zelensky meets Pope Leo, says ready for talks in any format
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 05:03 PM
South Korea's presidential candidates face off in fiery debate
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 04:47 PM
Zelensky meets US Vice President Vance, says source in Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 04:36 PM
Mogadishu suicide bomber kills at least 10 at army recruitment drive
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 04:27 PM
IDF, Israel Police, Shin Bet arrest 15, confiscate weapons in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2025 03:53 PM
Russia plans to launch intercontinental ballistic missile, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 03:21 PM
Herzog meets JD Vance, Pope Leo XIV at Pope Inauguration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2025 03:19 PM
By REUTERS
05/18/2025 02:17 PM