Palestinian indicted for killing Israeli partner while in labor, setting body on fire

An indictment was filed against a Palestinian resident of A-Ram, in the West Bank, for the murder of his Israeli partner while she was in labor, Israel Police said on Monday.

The Palestinian, a 35-year-old man, murdered the woman while she was in labor, and then set her body on fire. After this, he then sold her car for profit.

The police said they found the burned body of the mother with the baby still connected to her by the umbilical cord on April 1, 2025.

After weeks of investigation, Yamar arrested the main suspect

Judea and Samaria District Central Unit (YAMAR) of the Israel Police arrested the father of the baby as the main suspect in the investigation.

Since the indictment, the father will be charged with murder under aggravating circumstances. Arrest operations by Judea and Samaria District police officers. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In a statement, the Police spokesperson said, "The Judea and Samaria District of the Israel Police will continue to operate resolutely and professionally to uncover the truth, bring justice to the victims, and ensure that those who harm human life are held accountable."