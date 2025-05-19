US vice president meets Pope Leo, an American known for past criticism of Trump

Pope Leo XIV, a US citizen who as a cardinal criticized the Trump administration's hard-line immigration policies, met at the Vatican on Monday with US Vice President JD Vance, who converted to Roman Catholicism as an adult.

A Vatican readout confirmed that Vance and Leo had met but offered no details about their discussions. A Vance spokesperson said they met one-on-one before being joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also Catholic.

After meeting Leo, Vance met on Monday with officials at the Vatican's Secretariat of State, the Church's top diplomatic office. A Vatican readout called those talks "cordial."

"There was an exchange of views on some current international issues, calling for respect for humanitarian law and international law in areas of conflict and for a negotiated solution between the parties involved," it said.